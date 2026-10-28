Manufacturing Hyundai-POSCO secures air permit allowing for steel mill construction to begin October 28, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/eyewave Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has approved an expedited air permit for Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana Steel’s proposed $5.8 billion steel mill in Ascension Parish. The agency posted the 96-page approval this week, though the documents on LDEQ’s website are dated Friday. The permit authorizes the facility to operate and expires at midnight on Oct. 23, This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Daily Report Poll What should the state’s top priority be in addressing the growing orphan oil and gas well problem? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects