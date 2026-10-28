Manufacturing

Hyundai-POSCO secures air permit allowing for steel mill construction to begin

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has approved an expedited air permit for Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana Steel’s proposed $5.8 billion steel mill in Ascension Parish. The agency posted the 96-page approval this week, though the documents on LDEQ’s website are dated Friday. The permit authorizes the facility to operate and expires at midnight on Oct. 23,

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