Hospitality & TourismReal Estate Hotel near Baton Rouge airport sells for $2.1M November 6, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Sergii Kolesnikov Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The three-story Sonesta Essential hotel property near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport has new ownership just over a year after its previous sale. Pintu Patel purchased the property through registered entity OVK Hospitality from Bakulbhai Patel’s Brothers Hospitality for $2.1 million, according to a transaction filed earlier this week with the East Baton Rouge Parish This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Daily Report Poll Should Louisiana actively recruit more AI data centers? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects