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Hotel near Baton Rouge airport sells for $2.1M

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The three-story Sonesta Essential hotel property near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport has new ownership just over a year after its previous sale. Pintu Patel purchased the property through registered entity OVK Hospitality from Bakulbhai Patel’s Brothers Hospitality for $2.1 million, according to a transaction filed earlier this week with the East Baton Rouge Parish

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