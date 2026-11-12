Opinions

Guest column: Louisiana’s renaissance may be closer than you think

By Scott Gaudin
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Louisiana is a state people tend to think they already know. Our food, music, hospitality and culture are recognized around the world, and I wouldn’t trade any of that for anything. But if your impression of Louisiana hasn’t changed in a while, I think it’s time for another look. Scott Gaudin

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