Opinions Guest column: Louisiana’s renaissance may be closer than you think November 12, 2026 By Scott Gaudin Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 1 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Jacob Boomsma Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana is a state people tend to think they already know. Our food, music, hospitality and culture are recognized around the world, and I wouldn’t trade any of that for anything. But if your impression of Louisiana hasn’t changed in a while, I think it’s time for another look. Scott Gaudin This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (1) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What should be Louisiana’s top priority when considering new battery storage projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects