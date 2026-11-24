Restaurants & Retail Gonzales once again rejects taxing district aimed at attracting warehouse club November 24, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/gsheldon Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Gonzales City Council on Monday rejected for a second time a proposed economic development district intended to attract a BJ’s Wholesale Club to the city, with concerns lingering over the financial benefits of offering the retailer tax incentives. The council voted 3-2 against creating the Veterans Economic Development District, which would encompass approximately 30 This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners New city, new opportunity: Building St. George EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Daily Report Poll What has been the most disappointing aspect of LSU football this season? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects