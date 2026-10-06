Economic Development

Global SHRM exec brings workforce warnings to the Capital Region

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By Penny Font
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SHRM President and CEO Johnny Taylor Jr. (Photo by Londyn White)
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Employers need to prepare workers for jobs that artificial intelligence will eliminate or fundamentally change—and that reckoning is closer than many business leaders want to admit, global SHRM President and CEO Johnny Taylor Jr. said Tuesday. Speaking during an onstage interview during Business Report’s Best Places to Work event at the Crowne Plaza in Baton

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