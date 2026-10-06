Economic Development Global SHRM exec brings workforce warnings to the Capital Region October 6, 2026 By Penny Font Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google SHRM President and CEO Johnny Taylor Jr. (Photo by Londyn White) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Employers need to prepare workers for jobs that artificial intelligence will eliminate or fundamentally change—and that reckoning is closer than many business leaders want to admit, global SHRM President and CEO Johnny Taylor Jr. said Tuesday. Speaking during an onstage interview during Business Report’s Best Places to Work event at the Crowne Plaza in Baton This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of... Daily Report Poll How confident are you that BREC will “change, improve and evolve” under its new leadership? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects