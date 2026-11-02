Economic DevelopmentEnergy FUEL lays the groundwork for Louisiana’s next energy boom November 2, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Michael Mazzola, executive director and CEO of Future Use of Energy in Louisiana, or FUEL Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana has the energy expertise, industrial infrastructure and research capabilities to become a leader in energy innovation, but connecting those resources and bringing new technologies to market remains a challenge, according to 10/12 Industry Report. FUEL is working to close that gap through a broader strategy that combines workforce development, startup funding, research commercialization and This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Daily Report Poll Is your workforce ready for the AI revolution? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects