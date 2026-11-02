Economic DevelopmentEnergy

FUEL lays the groundwork for Louisiana’s next energy boom

By Daily Report Staff
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Michael Mazzola, executive director and CEO of Future Use of Energy in Louisiana, or FUEL
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Louisiana has the energy expertise, industrial infrastructure and research capabilities to become a leader in energy innovation, but connecting those resources and bringing new technologies to market remains a challenge, according to 10/12 Industry Report. FUEL is working to close that gap through a broader strategy that combines workforce development, startup funding, research commercialization and

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