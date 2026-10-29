Restaurants & Retail Former Town & Country Furniture building set for renovations after sale October 29, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/JackF Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The former Town & Country Furniture property on Airline Highway has been sold to a Texas furniture store owner who plans to renovate the vacant Baton Rouge property. Khalid Ibrahim purchased the roughly 43,000-square-foot property on Airline Highway through his Mount Jerusalem entity from Town & Country Furniture’s co-owners for $750,000 earlier this month. Alex This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Daily Report Poll Should the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish deconsolidate? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects