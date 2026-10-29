Restaurants & Retail

Former Town & Country Furniture building set for renovations after sale

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The former Town & Country Furniture property on Airline Highway has been sold to a Texas furniture store owner who plans to renovate the vacant Baton Rouge property. Khalid Ibrahim purchased the roughly 43,000-square-foot property on Airline Highway through his Mount Jerusalem entity from Town & Country Furniture’s co-owners for $750,000 earlier this month. Alex

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