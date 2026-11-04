Education & WorkforceSports & Entertainment First lady Melania Trump will unveil a $5M endowment at the LSU-Alabama game November 4, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. First lady Melania Trump will attend the LSU-Alabama football game at Tiger Stadium on Saturday to announce a $5 million endowment supporting scholarships for LSU students who have experienced foster care. Trump and LSU have secured the funding to establish permanent support for Fostering the Future scholarships, according to a White House announcement about the This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Daily Report Poll In the wake of Tuesday’s election, which federal policy issue do you think will have the biggest impact on Louisiana businesses over the next... Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects