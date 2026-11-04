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First lady Melania Trump will unveil a $5M endowment at the LSU-Alabama game

By Daily Report Staff
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First lady Melania Trump will attend the LSU-Alabama football game at Tiger Stadium on Saturday to announce a $5 million endowment supporting scholarships for LSU students who have experienced foster care. Trump and LSU have secured the funding to establish permanent support for Fostering the Future scholarships, according to a White House  announcement about the

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