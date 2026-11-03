Energy ExxonMobil turns community needs into long-term investments November 3, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Anna Eremeeva Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. ExxonMobil is involved in a range of community initiatives across the Baton Rouge area, with an emphasis on workforce development, education, health care and neighborhood needs, according to 10/12 Industry Report. The company works with local businesses, government agencies and nonprofit organizations on programs addressing employment barriers and access to services. One effort is its This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll What’s drawing most of your attention on Louisiana’s ballot today? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects