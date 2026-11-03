Energy

ExxonMobil turns community needs into long-term investments

By Daily Report Staff
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ExxonMobil is involved in a range of community initiatives across the Baton Rouge area, with an emphasis on workforce development, education, health care and neighborhood needs, according to 10/12 Industry Report.  The company works with local businesses, government agencies and nonprofit organizations on programs addressing employment barriers and access to services. One effort is its

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