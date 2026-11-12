Economic Development Event center advances as part of Livingston mixed-use development November 12, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Panya Mingthaisong Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A proposed event center that would accommodate roughly 400 people is moving forward in southern Livingston Parish as part of a 32-acre mixed-use development along the Diversion Canal. The Livingston Parish Planning and Zoning Commission approved the final site plan last week for the Joe Moore Event Center, which will serve as the centerpiece of This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Daily Report Poll What should be Louisiana’s top priority when considering new battery storage projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects