Economic Development

Event center advances as part of Livingston mixed-use development

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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A proposed event center that would accommodate roughly 400 people is moving forward in southern Livingston Parish as part of a 32-acre mixed-use development along the Diversion Canal. The Livingston Parish Planning and Zoning Commission approved the final site plan last week for the Joe Moore Event Center, which will serve as the centerpiece of

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