Capital Region unemployment dips in November

The proportion of the Baton Rouge area’s civilian labor force that was unemployed fell from 3.7% in October to 3.5% last month, according to federal data that has not been adjusted to reflect seasonal workforce trends.

The unemployment rate has fallen dramatically since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 6.3% of the labor force was out of work in November 2020, which was before COVID-19 vaccines were widely available.

The “civilian labor force” comprises people who are either working or looking for work who are not active-duty military personnel, institutionalized, agricultural workers or federal government employees.

The statewide unemployment rate also ticked down last month, from 4.3% to 4.1%, though it remains above the national rate of 3.9%. The rate was 7.3% in November 2020.

Unemployment rates were lower in November than a year earlier in all 389 metropolitan areas nationwide, the federal government says.