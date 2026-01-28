Roundup: State Rep. Dixon McMakin / Trump Accounts / Safari Park owner 

Running for Congress: State Rep. Dixon McMakin, R-Baton Rouge, has entered the race to replace Julia Letlow as U.S. representative for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. McMakin said he would only run if former Rep. Garret Graves did not. Also running are state Sen. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, and Misti Cordell. Letlow recently launched a U.S. Senate bid, opening the seat.

Child initiative: The U.S. Treasury and the White House are celebrating the upcoming launch of Trump Accounts. A provision of Trump’s tax legislation, Trump Accounts aim to give $1,000 to every newborn, so long as their parents open an account. That money is then invested in the stock market by private firms, and the child can access the money when they turn 18. Read more from the Associated Press.

Arrested: The owner of an East Feliciana Parish safari park was arrested in Texas as a fugitive after allegedly defrauding a couple who hired him to help overhaul their Grant Parish wildlife park. A lawsuit claims he took more than $230,000 for incomplete work, undelivered animals and unfulfilled marketing promises. Read more from WBRZ-TV.