Economic DevelopmentLaw East Baton Rouge to receive $64M in federal crime-fighting funds November 4, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Ajax9 Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. East Baton Rouge Parish will receive nearly $64 million in federal funding over the next three years to bolster law enforcement, expand prosecutorial capacity and combat violent crime, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Wednesday afternoon in Baton Rouge. The funding comes through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Model Cities Initiative, which selected East Baton This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll In the wake of Tuesday’s election, which federal policy issue do you think will have the biggest impact on Louisiana businesses over the next... Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects