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East Baton Rouge to receive $64M in federal crime-fighting funds

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By Dillon Lowe
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East Baton Rouge Parish will receive nearly $64 million in federal funding over the next three years to bolster law enforcement, expand prosecutorial capacity and combat violent crime, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Wednesday afternoon in Baton Rouge. The funding comes through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Model Cities Initiative, which selected East Baton

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