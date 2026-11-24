CF Industries is expanding its Louisiana footprint with a $600 million deal to acquire The Mosaic Co.’s Faustina ammonia production facility in St. James Parish and related storage and logistics assets.

The fertilizer manufacturer, which operates a major production complex in Donaldsonville, announced this week that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the facility and plans to invest approximately $100 million over three years to improve operational performance, reliability and production capacity.

The Mosaic facility is located less than four miles from CF Industries’ Donaldsonville Nitrogen complex.

CF expects to increase annual ammonia production at the Mosaic facility to approximately 570,000 tons by 2030, a 90% increase over its average production during the past five years. The company anticipates reaching annual production of 480,000 tons within the first year following the acquisition.

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The transaction is expected to preserve approximately 50 manufacturing jobs.

“The acquisition of the Faustina facility represents disciplined capital deployment and an opportunity to create value through operational excellence,” CF Industries President and CEO Chris Bohn says in a statement. “We believe our proven ability to operate assets safely, reliably and at high utilization rates will enable us to significantly increase ammonia production at Faustina, increasing fertilizer availability for consumers across the Corn Belt and North America, strengthen our nitrogen production and distribution network, and create value for long-term shareholders.”

The transaction includes $360 million, which CF Industries expects to fund with cash on hand, and $240 million allocated to a long-term agreement under which the company will supply Mosaic with up to 200,000 tons of ammonia annually.

The acquisition also includes a 25,000-ton ammonia storage tank, a truck loading station, a connection to the Sunoco ammonia pipeline and access to Mosaic’s deepwater dock.

CF Industries plans to replicate its approach at its Waggaman facility, which it acquired in 2023. Investments and operational improvements there have increased ammonia production by about 40%, adding 260,000 tons annually.

The company also plans to evaluate installing carbon dioxide dehydration and compression equipment at Faustina that could support future low-carbon ammonia production through permanent carbon dioxide sequestration.

In August, Mosaic Co. announced it would lay off a little more than 200 employees at its Uncle Sam plant in Convent and the Faustina plant, as the company planned to idle fertilizer production due to a sharp increase in the price of sulfur.