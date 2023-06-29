U.S. Rep. Graves says rising costs will not slow Comite River diversion project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has committed to continuing work on the Comite River Diversion Project, even though the projected cost has approached $1 billion, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves says.

In early April, Corps officials said rising projected costs could put on hold the ongoing work on the long-sought project that has been a priority for Graves and is considered important for reducing the region’s flood risk. Baker, Zachary and Baton Rouge drain into the Comite River. When finished, the canal will route high water from the river west to the Mississippi River to prevent flooding.

Graves says the work will now continue as funding reserves are tapped and efficiencies to reduce costs are sought.

“We didn’t come this far to stop,” Graves says.

The project’s cost was estimated at $187 million during the 1980s, he says. The most recent estimate is $907 million.

Graves says miles of excavation has been performed and two of five planned bridges have been completed. Officials hope to complete the project by the second quarter of 2025.