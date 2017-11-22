Thanksgiving travel expected to bump Baton Rouge airport business

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport officials are expecting a bump in traffic during the holidays season this year in comparison to 2016, largely due to the continued trend of airlines upgrading to larger planes with more seats.

Because the regional airport caters largely to business travelers, the holidays are not the traffic boosters seen by facilities in other destination markets, says BTR spokesman Jim Caldwell. In fact, total ridership typically drops slightly during the holiday months, as demand for business travel softens.

Nonetheless, BTR expects a 4-5% jump in traffic during peak Thanksgiving travel this year compared to last. From Tuesday through Sunday this week, BTR forecasts around 6,400 departing passengers. The holiday schedule this year includes two mainline Boeing 717 jets—which boast well over 100 seats—as well as larger jets for other flights.

