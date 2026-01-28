This Louisiana think tank is calling for sweeping energy sector reforms

The Pelican Institute for Public Policy on Tuesday issued a report outlining the reforms it believes would make Louisiana the “most energy-dominant state in the country” by 2035.

The report, titled “Roadmap to Reform,” contends that Louisiana is uniquely positioned to lead in the energy sector, pointing to its vast natural resources, existing infrastructure and skilled workforce as key competitive advantages.

But as structural changes, skyrocketing demand for electricity and technological advancements continue to reshape the energy industry, Pelican argues reforms are needed to drive sustainable growth and innovation in Louisiana.

And the institute’s focus isn’t only on dominance in oil, natural gas and LNG—its strategy is aimed at bolstering every sector of the state’s energy industry, including nuclear, hydrogen and renewables.

At the center of Pelican’s road map are six priority policy areas, which it refers to as the “six pillars of reform.” Those six pillars are:

Streamline permitting and environmental reviews responsibly by modernizing and digitizing permitting, strengthening federal-state coordination and establishing clear statutory timelines to improve transparency and predictability.

Reduce litigation risk and regulatory uncertainty by reforming the state’s approach to “legacy lawsuits” against oil and gas companies, prioritizing remediation and increasing oversight of public-sector litigation practices.

Advance sensible tax policy by lowering severance tax rates, rejecting a proposed “injection tax” on carbon capture and aligning Louisiana’s tax structure with more competitive energy-producing states.

Enhance market competition by eliminating subsidies, mandates and preferential policies in favor of a technology-neutral, market-driven approach to energy development.

Expand consumer choice in electric power by opening up the state’s electricity market to greater competition.

Remove unnecessary government barriers by rolling back “excessive” regulation and creating mechanisms to systematically cut red tape.

“Our state has every advantage to be America’s energy leader—access to the Gulf, robust infrastructure and skilled workers,” says Melissa Landry, director of the Pelican Center for Energy. “What we need now is the courage to reject the status quo and chart a new course toward prosperity, freedom and energy abundance.”

The Pelican Institute for Public Policy is a Louisiana-based free-market think tank that advocates for limited government and business-friendly policy reform. Read its full report here.