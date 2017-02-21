Saltgrass Steak House moving into former Coyote Blues space

(iStock photo)

Saltgrass Steak House, a 50-restaurant chain owned by Houston-based Landry’s Inc., has signed a long-term lease for the building at 2450 S. Acadian Thruway formerly occupied by Coyote Blues and plans to open in the space late this summer.

The company will spend more than $2 million renovating the 8,500-square foot building, which has been vacant since Coyote Blues closed in mid-2016.

Saltgrass Steak House COO Terry Turney says the chain, which has three other Louisiana locations, has long been interested in the Baton Rouge market and was waiting for the right space to become available.

“We have seen great success with our Louisiana properties in Bossier City, Lake Charles and Lafayette,” says Turney. “We are excited to be able to expand into Baton Rouge.”

Daily Report has the full story.