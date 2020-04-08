By the time COVID-19 has finally loosened its chokehold on the state, some of Baton Rouge’s most-loved establishments will likely have closed their doors, permanently.

“The downside of this occurrence will be mortality of restaurants,” Louisiana Restaurant Association CEO and President Stan Harris says. “We will lose some restaurants, and lose more and more tourism-focused areas.”

Restaurants will face even greater odds at recovery because of their ties to tourism and hotels, which are taking monumental hits. Baton Rouge’s bars, restaurants and hospitality industry employed roughly 32,300 people and generated more than $638 million in payroll in 2019.

Harris points to Visit Baton Rouge, which collects most of its revenue from hotel and motel taxes. If no one is filling those rooms, there’s no money coming into the agency whose job it is to attract visitors to the city, who in turn spend money at local restaurants.

As of mid-March, Visit Baton Rouge reported the mounting damage: 45 conventions have canceled events, resulting in the loss of 7,600 hotel room nights and more than $7 million in direct revenues; three groups canceled conventions at Raising Cane’s River Center; 10 tour groups have called off visits; and 24 riverboat cruises that included stops in Baton Rouge were canceled.

All of that brings business to surrounding restaurants and bars.

Louisiana’s typical natural disasters even fill up hotels with hundreds of FEMA and other aid workers, keeping that tax base flowing. But this pandemic is unlike any disaster the state has ever seen, no matter how familiar it is with having to rebuild.

When the green light does come back, Harris predicts recovery will begin immediately as customers come out of their homes with “a great deal of pent-up demand,” likely resulting in an overcharged market for some time.

Yet, not all of those doors will reopen. White Star Market, the Mid City food hall, was the first to fall. It announced March 31 that it will not reopen—even after the government lifts the stay-at-home order.

“Some of those places, you’ll be driving by and wonder when they’re coming back, but they may not be,” Harris says.

Louisiana restaurants, limited to delivery, takeout and drive-thru options likely through the end of April—at least—have gone through a flurry of changes, adaptations and some temporary closures. Many report sales volumes dropping by at least 30%.

While the federal stimulus package will help the industry, there’s still likely to be permanent closures—as many veteran restaurant owners have weathered too many storms for one lifetime.

Harris doesn’t want to speculate on how long the restrictions could remain in place, and what would happen if they do. But plenty of Capital Region restaurant owners are sounding the alarm. Curbside Burgers owner Nick Hufft said he anticipated a 95% drop in revenue under the restrictions, so he relaunched his food truck to offset costs and keep employing his staff.

Others who say they can afford to, like All Star Catering and Smokin Aces owner Brian Medlin, have started offering meals and services to the community, reverting back to Louisiana’s take-care-of-your-neighbor mentality.

But of those who have decided to close temporarily, most are full-service restaurants that haven’t offered curbside and delivery services in the past and, after a week of evaluation, decided to cease operations until the restrictions are lifted. That includes Fleur de Lis Pizza, which decided to close its doors March 20.

“We have put a lot of thought in this and it was not an easy decision. We can’t continue to absorb the expenses without as much business coming in,” Fleur de Lis said in a message to customers.

Meanwhile, fast-casual establishments, particularly those with standing drive-thrus, are faring better, but still reporting drops of 30% and more, Harris says.

Government aid like the small business loans, extended tax filing deadlines and the federal stimulus package, paired with vendors and suppliers extending payment terms, will provide relief, Harris says, but recovery is going to be a long road.

“I do believe this is one of those circumstances where we’re not just going to turn over the couch cushions and find enough money to sustain the economy, not just the restaurants, hotels, and tourism, but all of our industries,” Harris says.