Home Business 3 things to know: Darrel Papillion (Don Kadair) BusinessInsiderProfile 3 things to know: Darrel Papillion Attorney and Shareholder, Walters, Papillion, Thomas, Cullens By Caitie Burkes - November 4, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Darrel Papillion, a shareholder with the Walters, Papillion, Thomas, Cullens law firm, became a lawyer out of a desire for public service and a love of history. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business A day for Baton Rouge to give Cook: Coursey Boulevard parcel fetches $330K Business Entrpreneur: Nhi Nguyen and Jeremy Starns Daily Report PM 15-year-old lawsuit over disputed Swaggart property on course for new trial Daily Report PM Virus roundup … Daily Report PM Roundup: Fed meeting / St. Francisville / Plaquemine ferry Business Baton Rouge peer review Insider JR Ball: Shame on GOP state legislators for that clown show Insider Riegel: More questions than answers on LSU energy deal Daily Report AM Planning Commission to consider development plan for lots off I-10 near Siegen