Postlethwaite and Netterville agrees to become part of global advisory firm EisnerAmper 

Baton Rouge-based accounting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville has entered into an agreement to become part of New York-based global business advisory firm EisnerAmper, the companies announced today.

While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, it is expected to close by the end of summer.

Founded in 1949 and one of the oldest businesses in Baton Rouge, P&N has more than 575 team members across the U.S. and nine offices in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.

This combination will have positive impacts for both firms by expanding EisnerAmper’s reach into the Gulf Coast region and providing a platform for P&N’s continued growth on a larger geographic scale, according to the announcement.

Daily Report PM will follow up with more details.