Phil’s Oyster Bar owners to open new concept in former Table Kitchen & Bar space next door

(iStock photo)

The owners of Phil’s Oyster Bar, brothers Jordan and Anthony Piazza, have reached an agreement with landlord Donnie Jarreau to lease the restaurant space in the Southdowns Village Shopping Center vacated earlier this year by Table Kitchen & Bar.

The agreement will give the Piazzas two establishments in the popular Perkins Road shopping center, as the former Table space is directly across the parking lot from Phil’s.

The Piazza brothers haven’t yet decided what kind of restaurant they want to develop, but Jordan Piazza says when the space became available earlier this year they decided to take advantage of the opportunity to lease it before someone else did.

“Strategically, we knew whoever comes would probably take some sales away from Phil’s,” Jordan Piazza says. “So in our mind we were like, if someone is going to take sales from Phil’s, let it be us.”

