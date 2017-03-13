Pharmacy, phone store and bar fill out Drusilla Village Shopping Center

(iStock photo)

After nearly three years and some $6 million in improvements, the Drusilla Village Shopping Center that developer Donnie Jarreau bought in 2014 is nearly 100% occupied, with several new tenants having recently signed leases.

Among the new tenants to the shopping center are: PC Healthcare Pharmacy, an independently owned pharmacy; Metro PCS, a national retail chain that sells phones; Allied Benefits Solutions; Shu Shu’s Bar; and Fun Hair, a salon. As reported earlier this year, Fit 365, a new health club, also recently opened in the shopping center.

“I never thought it would take this long to stabilize the center,” Jarreau says. “It’s a lot longer than I would have liked, but then I never thought two major tenants would declare bankruptcy.”

