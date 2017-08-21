Is Nicholson tram project dead? No, but future bleak as city opts not to apply for federal funding

Baton Rouge's proposed TramLink BR project is on hold (FILE PHOTO)

The city-parish will miss the September deadline to apply for federal funding for the proposed 3.4-mile tram between LSU and downtown, throwing into question the future of the project.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Rowdy Gaudet says Mayor Sharon Weston Broome wants to continue to study the streetcar project, which was championed by former Mayor Kip Holden’s administration and represented the New Urbanist vision for inner city redevelopment but has never been embraced by the new mayor.

“It’s still a project that is under consideration,” Gaudet says. “But the mayor felt like we needed to study it a lot more … if we’re going to proceed forward with it.”

