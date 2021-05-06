News alert: William Tate becomes LSU’s first Black president

The LSU Board of Supervisors has tapped University of South Carolina Provost William Tate IV to be LSU’s next president and the first Black leader in the university’s history..

Tate’s selection was announced at 5:05 p.m., shortly after the board emerged from a nearly two-hour closed-door session to discuss the three finalists for the position, who each interviewed earlier today before the board in livestreamed meetings that lasted about 90 minutes each.

Tate beat out University of Louisiana System President James Henderson and former White House policy adviser Kelvin Droegemeier, a meteorologist, by a unanimous vote.

Baton Rouge board member Collis Temple, who was LSU’s first Black basketball player in the late 1960s, made the motion to select Tate, his voice cracking with emotion.

Tate was a late entry in the search process, submitting his resume two days after the LSU presidential selection committee had already narrowed to seven a list of semifinalists to interview from among the 23 that originally applied.

But he had strong support from the outset from, among others, presidential selection committee chair and former board chair James Williams, a Metairie attorney who advocated for Tate in recent days, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

Tate was considered to have the strongest academic credentials of the three. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland and is widely published in academic journals. Prior to becoming provost at USC in June 2020, he was dean of the graduate school at Washington University in St. Louis.

He has faced some criticism during his short tenure at USC, however, because of his handling of Title IX complaints of sexual misconduct against two professors, both of which happened prior to his arrival on campus.

Tate, who will face a new set of Title IX issues once he takes over at LSU, explained that he did not initially fire the two professors at the center of the South Carolina scandal because they have since been named in a civil lawsuit, which he says precluded the university from being able to terminate them.

He says he has remained relatively silent about the cases because he did not want to retraumatize the victims of the assault.

But he also said today he is “fully committed to removing any individuals” who commit acts of sexual misconduct on campus.