News alert: Sexual misconduct report criticizes LSU’s Title IX office, leadership

A 150-page report on the way LSU has handled complaints of sexual abuse and violence on campus not only sharply criticizes the university’s Title IX office, but, more specifically, blames university leadership for failing to adequately staff and support the office and for ignoring many red flags over the years calling attention to the problem.

The report was delivered moments ago to the LSU Board of Supervisors by the lead attorney for Husch Blackwell, which has been investigating the issue for the past three months. The report identifies several systemic problems that only came to light after a USA Today investigative report last fall detailed the most scandalous allegations.

Among the findings in the report:

• LSU was “very slow to develop policies, infrastructure and personnel” to adequately handle and investigate sexual abuse and discrimination issues.

• The university’s Title IX coordinator also served as deputy general counsel, a situation that created the potential for conflict of interest.

• The university’s Title IX office was, until recently, understaffed, a fact the report blames on university leadership, which ignored requests by the office coordinator for additional personnel.

• University policies surrounding mandatory reporting have not been clear.

“We are not the first people to note this and flag this to the leadership,” Husch Blackwell attorney Scott Schneider says. “It has been repeatedly addressed to the leadership of the university and nothing has been done to remedy it up to this point.”

After Schneider delivered his summary report, LSU interim president Tom Galligan announced a series of measures LSU is already taking, including the creation of a new civil rights and TItle IX office.

“Husch Blackwell has delivered exactly what we need: a brutally honest and objective evaluation of our culture,” Galligan read in a prepared statement. “It will be hard to hear and even harder to read, but if we are to fix our future, we must first face our past.”

The Husch Blackwell report comes one day after LSU agreed to make public a 2013 report by local law firm Taylor Porter into allegations of sexual harassment against former head football coach Les Miles by several former female student workers in the LSU athletics department. That report was kept under wraps for eight years, until USA Today filed suit for a copy of the report. Miles agreed to release it before the judge in the case could rule.

F. King Alexander, who was president of LSU while many of the cases detailed in the report took place and also created the university’s first Title IX office, issued a statement suggesting his office was not to blame.

“I am deeply saddened by the experiences of all survivors of sexual misconduct. And I am seriously disappointed to learn that individuals employed in the athletics program broke the university rules and did not follow directions, policies and requirements for misconduct reporting,” Alexander’s statement says. “While LSU’s president, information that I had received throughout my tenure was that any complaints regarding sexual misconduct and Title IX violations were fully and immediately investigated.”