News alert: LSU identifies possible Mike VII

LSU mascot Mike the Tiger is seen in his habitat on campus of on Monday, June 6, 2016. University officials announced today that Mike has been euthanized after a battle with cancer. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

LSU may have its next Mike. David Baker, LSU’s attending veterinarian, has identified a tiger that could become Mike VII.

The university announced that a 9-month old juvenile male with both Siberian and Bengal characteristics has been found at a rescue facility formerly known as Animal Adventures in Okeechobee, Florida. The facility has undergone a change in ownership and is now called Wild at Heart Wildlife Center and plans to donate the tiger to LSU.

He could replace Mike VI who was euthanized in October after being diagnosed with cancer. LSU says the current plan is to have the tiger arrive on campus mid-August and house him in the night house for approximately one week for quarantine and acclimation. He would not immediately be visible to the public during this time.

Assuming there are no problems, the tiger will be released into his yard, at which time he will be declared Mike VII. LSU will announce in advance the day and time the tiger will be out in his yard for the first time.

