News alert: Judge rules against St. George incorporation

A judge has ruled that the incorporation of St. George is “unreasonable” under state law.

Incorporation supporters plan to appeal the decision.

The court doubted incorporators’ ability to fully fund services and said the incorporation would harm the city of Baton Rouge.

Ad hoc Judge Martin Coady did say that the St. George boundaries were not drawn to specifically exclude racial minorities, finding the incorporation petition “minimally satisfies” statutory requirements.

But he ruled that St. George likely would not collect enough money to pay for needed services and account for its share of city-parish retirement costs. The budget presented at trial did not include the cost of paying the sheriff’s office for law enforcement, the ruling states.

Coady says evidence indicates St. George would start with a $3 million deficit on day one, even excluding the cost to the sheriff.

“This deficit will be a huge negative on the City of St. George,” Coady writes. “St. George is required to run a balanced budget and because of this deficit there would be layoffs and a reduction in public services.”

Coady adds that a $48 million annual loss to the city-parish budget would have a detrimental impact on Baton Rouge. Impact on surrounding communities is one of the factors that can be considered when deciding if an incorporation is reasonable under the law.

“We are pleased with today’s decision because the judge found there was no clear plan to provide basic services for the citizens inside the proposed city,” Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said in an emailed statement. “Our legal challenge was always part of the democratic process and we will continue the work to improve the services for all citizens in East Baton Rouge Parish.”

Following a successful election in 2019, Broome and Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole sued to stop incorporation. The trial concluded May 11. Coady issued his ruling today.

“We’re not done yet,” says incorporation spokesperson Andrew Murrell. “We will next take our case to the appeals court.”