New 800-lot subdivision planned for River Road near Bayou Manchac

Developer Prescott Bailey has submitted a concept plan with the Planning Commission for a 275-acre planned unit development that will front River Road and be bounded by Nicholson Drive and Bayou Manchac, about 1.5 miles south of L’Auberge Casino.

The new development will be called Atwater, and will comprise more than 800 single-family residential lots of varying size. Bailey currently has the property, which is owned by a group of multiple investors, under contract but has not yet closed on the land.

Atwater will have two entrances on River Road and will back up to Nicholson Drive, directly across from the University Club subdivision, though it will not be accessible from Nicholson. Bailey says the success of U-Club and other nearby developments is what inspired him to target the area.

“This location and the area surrounding the Nicholson corridor continues to be one of the fastest growing areas of Baton Rouge, and we believe this project will continue that growth pattern,” he says. “With newer nearby projects such as Pointe Marie and Harveston, as well as Lexington and University Club, this area has proven to be a high demand area.”

