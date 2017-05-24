If you move the Baton Rouge Zoo, what will replace it? BREC superintendent unveils her plan

BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight is proposing to redevelop the sprawling, 660-acre Greenwood Park in north Baton Rouge—home to the Baton Rouge Zoo and two underutilized golf courses—into a state-of-the-art regional park with tournament-quality soccer fields, horse trails, a practice track, water park, amusement park, boat house and adventure playground, as well as more picnic areas and green spaces.

Key to the plan, which McKnight will present to the BREC Board of Commissioners Thursday, is relocating the zoo, which comprises 147 acres in the center of Greenwood, to a new, still undetermined location in a more visible, highly traveled area elsewhere in the parish.

The plan also calls for closing the J.S. Clark Golf Course, located in the southwest corner of the park, and relocating its driving range and First Tee program for beginning golfers to the nearby Dumas Memorial Golf Course, which is located in the northern quadrant of the park.

Daily Report has the full story.