Mike Wampold buys Chase South Tower, planning mixed-use future

Stephanie Riegel
February 2, 2018 | Business

Developer Mike Wampold has acquired the downtown Chase South Tower from a group of New York investors and is planning to eventually redevelop the iconic high rise into a mixed-use property for office, retail and residential use.

In a deal that closed late Thursday, Wampold’s La Hermana Major, LLC, acquired the 333,000-square-foot building from Florida Street Holdings, LLC for a price listed as $10 and other valuable considerations.

“La Hermana Major” is Spanish for “the tall sister,” a reference to the adjoining Riverside North Tower, which Wampold also owns.

Wampold declines to say what he paid for the nearly 50-year-old Chase South Tower, citing a nondisclosure agreement. Sources familiar with downtown real estate say market rate for a building of that size and age could be as much as $85 per square foot, or $25 million, though Wampold likely paid considerably less.

Brokers Hank Saurage and Michele Casi of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate handled the transaction.

Daily Report has the full story. 

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!