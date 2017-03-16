Major Baton Rouge contractors squaring off over $250M contract to manage state’s flood recovery program

In this Aug. 25, 2016 photo, debris from gutted homes line the streets of Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors is taking up a challenge this morning to the lucrative contract to manage the state’s $1.6 billion flood recovery program, Restore Louisiana.

Earlier this month, the state selected a joint-venture team headed by IEM to be its program manager for the flood recovery program. The company, which was formerly based in Baton Rouge but has since relocated to North Carolina, heads a team that includes several well-known local and national contractors, including Providence Engineering, Roy Anderson Corp., CORE Construction, Sparkhound, Emergent Method, Postlethwaite & Netterville, and Baker Donelson.

Its $250 million proposal for the contract was the lowest submitted and about $65 million less than the next lowest bidder.

An equally heavy hitting team, however, is challenging IEM’s award on the grounds that IEM did not have a commercial contractor’s license in the state when it submitted its proposal. The challenger, PDRM, is a newly-created joint venture that’s headed by CSRS and includes H2Bravo and GOTECH.

Daily Report has the full story.