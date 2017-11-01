LSU, OLOL join ‘elite group’ with new partnership

The 175 foot Memorial Tower, or Campanile, located on the Louisiana State University campus was erected in 1923 is a memorial to Louisianans who died in World War I. (iSTOCKPHOTO)

LSU and Our Lady of the Lake are launching a collaborative program that will link engineering graduate students with clinicians to tackle high-profile health care problems, officials announced today.

The “think-tank” style partnership is the product of five years of talks between the hospital and LSU, which will be one of around 12 universities throughout the country with such a program.

“We do it with roads, we do it with bridges, we do it with electronics, just about every other type of engineering there is,” LSU President F. King Alexander says. “Why not apply all of those technologies and knowledge of solving problems to health care?”

Ideally, OLOL officials will work to identify problems, and students and faculty will help find solutions, Alexander says.

OLOL President and CEO Scott Wester says the hospital and LSU join an “elite group” of providers and schools throughout the U.S.—Johns Hopkins University and Northwestern University among them—with similar partnerships. Georgia Tech University is the only such school in the South.

Daily Report has the full story.