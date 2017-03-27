Louisianans favor combination of tax increases and spending cuts, survey finds

A graphic illustration of money. (iStockphoto)

Most Louisiana residents want lawmakers to use a combination of tax increases and spending cuts to solve the state’s recurring budget problems, according to The Louisiana Survey 2017 by LSU’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs.

The survey, which has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points, found a majority of the public supports raising taxes for specific areas, like education, health care and infrastructure, instead of cutting spending on those areas, but there was less support for specific changes to personal income and sales taxes.

Generally speaking, both Republicans and Democrats want lawmakers to reduce spending as well as raise taxes, the report found. Few want only spending cuts—24%—and even fewer want only tax increases, at 2%. And when pressed, most emphasize spending cuts and say the government can find inefficiencies.

The report, released today, provides a wide-ranging picture of how the public feels about budget and tax issues, from income and sales taxes to state programs like TOPS, health care and education. But it also includes caveats and roadblocks for lawmakers looking for a simple understanding of the public’s position on complicated issues.

