Louisiana Supreme Court ends Baton Rouge landman’s environmental whistleblower suit

The Louisiana Supreme Court has refused to take up Baton Rouge landman Dan Collins’ long-running environmental whistleblower case against the state Department of Natural Resources, effectively ending the 10-year legal battle over dredging in the Atchafalaya Basin.

Collins had hoped the state’s high court would reverse an April ruling from the First Circuit Court of Appeals that overturned a $750,000 judgment Collins won against the state at a 2015 trial. But the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the case means the appellate court decision will stand.

“It’s sad,” says attorney Jill Craft, whose firm represents Collins. “This ends it. Years of litigation and it’s over.”

Daily Report has the full story.