Louisiana latest state to deny voter info to Trump fraud panel

Secretary of State Tom Schedler is refusing to hand over Louisiana voter information to a Trump administration voter fraud panel.

Schedler, a Republican from a state Trump easily carried in last year’s election, joins a growing chorus of state officials who have rejected the request, which is asking for such details as mothers’ maiden names, partial Social Security numbers and birth dates of registered voters.

Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state and vice chair of the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity, sent Schedler a letter last week asking for the information—if publicly available. Kobach then announced he would not release some of the same information about voters in his state.

A spokesperson said this morning the secretary would not make a decision until after the July 4 holiday, but Schedler later changed his mind after receiving “lots of interest.”

