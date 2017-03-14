Local IT company providing advice on potential changes to Affordable Care Act

While the U.S. House of Representatives is moving quickly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, companies that provide health care to their employees shouldn’t plan to make drastic changes any time soon, according to an executive with a local IT company that specializes in ACA compliance.

Anna Silva, a principal with Louisiana-based SyncStream Solutions, says the changes lawmakers in Congress are discussing will take at least a couple of years to implement, assuming they pass, which means employers will have plenty of time to prepare for whatever eventually comes out of the nation’s capital.

“The safe bet is to stay the course at this point,” Silva says. “If this passes, there’s still a question of when it will go into effect, and then regulations have to go out and a comment period to reach final regs. The ACA implementation took years, so this will, too.”

