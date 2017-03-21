Large-lot subdivision planned for Tiger Bend and Babin roads

New home being built with wood plank, trusses and assorted supplies. PHOTO COURTESY OF ISTOCKPHOTO

Ascension Parish builder and developer Corbin Ladner is planning a new 75-acre subdivision for the intersection of Babin and Tiger Bend roads.

The Sanctuary, as the development will be called, will consist of 106 lots that will range in size from .3 acres to 1.25 acres each, and homes that will average slightly more than 3,000 square feet.

A select group of custom builders will develop the homes as will Ladner’s own company, Corbin Ladner Custom Homes. He hopes to price the homes at around $180 per square foot.

While there are several subdivisions near where The Sanctuary will be located, Ladner says his development will fill an underserved niche—namely, higher-end custom homes on large lots.

“This price point does not exist in that area right now, and I recognize a big demand for it,” Ladner says. “There are no developments of large custom lots. … Custom homebuilders are going to love having a place where they can buy a few lots.”

