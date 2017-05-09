Who knew what and when? Barrow letter to state AG calls into question Council on Aging’s explanation for possibly violating election laws

File photo

A 2016 letter from state Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, asking the state Attorney General’s Office whether the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging’s executive director could campaign for a dedicated millage to fund the agency suggests COA leadership was concerned about potentially violating state election law months before it began campaigning for the tax.

In the April 4, 2016 letter, drafted on Louisiana Senate letterhead, Barrow requests an official opinion from the AG, apparently on behalf of the COA board of directors. At the time, Barrow was a member of the board, though she no longer is.

“I would like to request a written opinion regarding what the CEO can or cannot do in her capacity as agency head when it comes to campaigning for the agency’s proposition,” Barrow wrote. “Specifically, in asking the voting populous [sic] to vote yes for this tax measure to support the seniors of the agency that she is employed by. … We and those we serve deeply appreciate your attention in this matter.”

Daily Report has the full story.