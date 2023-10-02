Knapp leaves BRAC to head Committee of 100

Adam Knapp is leaving his position as president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber to be the new CEO of the Committee of 100.

Knapp officially starts his new role Nov. 1.

BRAC will convene its board leadership in the coming days to prepare the next steps for the leadership transition, the chamber says.

C100 describes itself as the statewide business roundtable.

“The vision and energy Adam will bring to C100, coupled with his proven track record of advancing business and industry growth, is exciting for our organization and Louisiana, as a whole,” C100 Executive Committee Chair Wayne Brown says.

Knapp replaces retiring C100 CEO Michael Olivier.

Read more later today in Daily Report PM.