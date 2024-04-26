Roundup: Election / Oil and gas earnings / Police body cams

On the ballot: Multiple municipal ordinances and local leadership positions across the Capital Region are up for deliberation in this weekend’s election. In East Baton Rouge Parish, Democrats Toni Jackson and Robert Young face off for the District 4 council member seat. See what else is on the ballot from WBRZ-TV.

Slowdown: Exxon Mobil and Chevron’s record-setting results run is tapering off, thanks to anemic natural-gas prices and refining margins. The oil-and-gas companies combined banked $13.7 billion in the first quarter, maintaining their perch among the most profitable companies in the U.S. while still earning roughly 15% to 30% less than last year. Read more from the Wall Street Journal.

Questionable storage: There is a potential loophole in the Baton Rouge Police Department’s body camera system that could allow officers to review their video and possibly hide evidence. A whistleblower alleged his fellow officers exploited the loophole to hide evidence in a use-of-force case. Read more from WAFB-TV.