Hola Nola says hello to Houston

Kevin Holden, left, and Rod Olsen came up with the idea of launching a tortilla manufacturing facility while working for Zapp’s Potato Chips. (Photo by Don Kadair)

Hola Nola, Louisiana’s only tortilla factory, continues to expand products and enter new markets.

In 2013, former Zapp’s Potato Chips executives Rod Olson and Kevin Holden had an idea.

Louisiana, they discovered, was one of only three states without a resident tortilla manufacturing facility. Waves of both large and small-scale tortilla manufacturers had emerged across the country in response to rising demand for retail tortillas. Sales in this segment, buoyed by the growth of the Hispanic population in the U.S. and the embrace of Mexican foods among non-Hispanics, exceeded $12 billion in 2012, up from more than $2 billion in 1997, according to the Tortilla Industry Association.

“With Mexican food becoming more popular, especially at home, we felt there was a real opportunity here,” says Holden. “And we believed that since food trends generally take longer to really get entrenched in Louisiana, we still had room to grow.”

Holden and Olson launched Hola Nola Foods at the end of 2013 and have invested about $2.5 million in its operations. Almost four years later, the company has grown to 15 employees. The business partners say sales continue to increase each quarter across its markets, which include most of Louisiana and parts of the Gulf South.

Fresh flour and corn tortillas are the company’s signature items. It produces 50,000 flour tortillas alone each day. In 2015, Hola Nola added a line of tortilla chips, and introduced jarred salsas and taco seasoning last year—items that are poised for national distribution thanks to their longer shelf life. With solid traction in both large independent supermarkets and regional locations of national chains like Walmart, Albertsons and Winn-Dixie, the company announced in February that its chips were being sold at some locations of Texas-based HEB Foods, which has more than 340 stores in Texas in Mexico.

“To be picked up in Texas, where you’ve got so many choices in this segment, is a big deal,” says Holden. “But we think we have a great product that stands out.”

Hola Nola’s goal has been to create affordable, high-quality products that can compete and win on taste, says Olson. The company’s spinach wraps actually include fresh spinach. Its tortilla chips are kettle cooked in small batches in coconut oil, which has deeper flavor and more health benefits than some other oils, says Holden. Its corn tortillas are made with non-GMO corn. And its tortilla chips come in microwavable bags that allow consumers to serve them warm, mimicking the experience of restaurant chips.

The business partners got to know each other through years of working closely at Zapp’s. Olson, a Minnesota native, had worked in several different capacities at the Gramercy chip manufacturer, including as a chip delivery man several years ago, and most recently, company president. In 2006, Olson and company owner Ron Zappe recruited Holden to Louisiana after the potato chip manufacturer Holden worked for in California was purchased by Zapp’s.

Zapp’s was sold to Utz Quality Foods in 2011 after Zappe’s death the year before. Olson and Holden stayed on for two years, then decided to start their own food concept in Louisiana, where they both wanted to remain.

With the growth potential of the tortilla market and the brand loyalty usually afforded homegrown Louisiana products, they rolled the dice on opening the state’s first tortilla factory.

The company’s name, Hola Nola, refers to the nickname for New Orleans, and it also refers to the bombshell brunette on the logo whose imaginary back story is described on the company website. Creating a signature character is a gimmick that has paid off, says Holden.

“We have delivery guys get asked all the time by customers if they’ve ever met Nola,” he says. “So, it doesn’t matter if you don’t get the New Orleans, Louisiana ‘Nola’ reference. The name is still cool and appealing, and means something outside of the state.”

Indeed, moving beyond Louisiana’s borders has become easier now that Hola Nola has expanded its product line. The company had an initial non-compete agreement with Zapp’s that kept it from producing tortilla chips, but once that expired, Hola Nola has introduced specialty chips in four varieties, including Creole, no salt, authentic and blue corn as well as a changing variety of colored chips for tailgating and holidays. The company has also rolled out two varieties of salsa and dry taco seasoning.

When they first launched the company, Holden and Olsen had to convert years of experience in large-scale potato chip production to making small-batch tortillas. They networked with similar tortilla manufacturers nationwide, who were usually willing to share their playbooks.

“They weren’t shipping their fresh tortillas to Louisiana,” says Olson. “So they were happy to talk to us.”

The partners also enrolled in “tortilla school” at the American Institute of Baking, which provides training and technical assistance to commercial bakers. They learned that fresh tortillas, despite their simplicity, are as vulnerable to weather conditions as any other baked good. Learning to adjust the recipe to changes in humidity is a big part of Hola Nola’s daily operations, says Holden.

Holden and Olson also spent months looking for the right site for their manufacturing facility, ultimately determining it was too expensive to retrofit an existing plant, especially one not equipped for government regulated food production. Instead, they worked with Salco Construction in Baton Rouge to custom build a 11,400-square-foot facility in Geismar on land Salco owns. The site includes plenty of room to expand.

One of the biggest challenges for boutique food manufacturers is getting products onto store shelves. Olson says establishing a good rapport with independent supermarkets and national chains has been one of the company’s top priorities.

“It takes time to get into stores and retailers want to be convinced you’re reliable, so we spend a lot of time making sure those relationships are strong and showing up when we say we’re going to show up,” says Olson. “We give the retailer a fair margin and we pay our distributors well, so they make sure our products are getting on shelves and customers don’t have to wait for them.”

Holden says Hola Nola has plans to release a bean dip this fall, and is at work on a low-carb tortilla as well as other new snack foods concepts.