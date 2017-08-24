Higher cap rates make properties like Saltgrass Steak House building attractive to investors

Stephanie Riegel
August 24, 2017 | Business

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its original publication to reflect that California-based Marcus & Millichap represented both parties in the deal. The previous story was incorrect. Daily Report regrets this error. 

A group of Canadian investors has acquired the building on South Acadian Thruway near Interstate 10 that is home to the recently opened Saltgrass Steak House.

NADG-NNN Acquisition Inc. acquired the 8,500-square-foot building from Lafayette-based Bitt Investments LLC for nearly $3.8 million, or $445.5 per square foot, according to Chris Shaheen, a broker at Marcus & Millichap, which represented both parties in the deal.

The price of the sale, which closed in July, is more than 13% lower than the original $4.4 million asking price.

Still, Shaheen believes both sides got a good deal in the transaction, which will not impact the restaurant. On the contrary, Saltgrass Steak House’s 10-year lease on the building—which is expected to generate a net operating income of $255,420 per year—was one of the selling points that made the building appealing to the Canadian buyers.

Daily Report has the full story. 

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!