Higher cap rates make properties like Saltgrass Steak House building attractive to investors

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its original publication to reflect that California-based Marcus & Millichap represented both parties in the deal. The previous story was incorrect. Daily Report regrets this error.

A group of Canadian investors has acquired the building on South Acadian Thruway near Interstate 10 that is home to the recently opened Saltgrass Steak House.

NADG-NNN Acquisition Inc. acquired the 8,500-square-foot building from Lafayette-based Bitt Investments LLC for nearly $3.8 million, or $445.5 per square foot, according to Chris Shaheen, a broker at Marcus & Millichap, which represented both parties in the deal.

The price of the sale, which closed in July, is more than 13% lower than the original $4.4 million asking price.

Still, Shaheen believes both sides got a good deal in the transaction, which will not impact the restaurant. On the contrary, Saltgrass Steak House’s 10-year lease on the building—which is expected to generate a net operating income of $255,420 per year—was one of the selling points that made the building appealing to the Canadian buyers.

Daily Report has the full story.