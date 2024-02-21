Gov. Landry signs executive order killing ITEP job creation requirements

During his keynote speech at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s annual meeting today, Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order aimed at streamlining participation in the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

Under ITEP, eligible manufacturers are offered an 80% property tax abatement for up to 10 years on new investments and capitalized additions. The program is designed to incentivize companies to invest in Louisiana.

Landry’s executive order does not alter that 80% abatement, but it does get rid of rules that require participating businesses to prove they will create and retain local jobs.

“This program is about capital investment,” Landry says. “It is not about job creation.”

The changes to ITEP do not stop there.

An ITEP application will also no longer need to go through multiple local agencies to be approved. It will now be sent to the local industrial board, which will have 45 days to consider it before passing it on to the state industrial board. If there is ever a disagreement between a local industrial board and the state industrial board, the governor will make the final decision, Landry says.