Why the GOP tax cuts could mean a bump for Louisiana’s budget

individual and corporate rates being consideration would actually mean an injection of revenue into Louisiana’s budget.

That’s because of two tax breaks offered to people and corporations on their state income taxes. The first is called “federal deductibility,” or the unique practice of allowing people and certain businesses to write off 100% of the federal taxes they pay when filing state income taxes. Only two other states allow this deduction in its entirety, according to a tax and budget reform panel that studied Louisiana’s tax code in great detail.

Between individuals and corporations, the federal deductibility represents the single largest income tax break offered in Louisiana, at more than $1 billion in lost revenue in the 2015-2016 fiscal year alone.

Daily Report has the full story.