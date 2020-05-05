2020 Influential Women in Business: Gloria Moncada, plant manager at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, is one of eight members of this year's class.

Gloria Moncada

Plant Manager, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge

Hometown: Philadelphia

Age: 50

Family: Married to husband Guillermo, a capital project manager at ExxonMobil, with two children: twin boys, Andrew and Brandon (18)

Years with company: 27 years

Gloria Moncada has had a lot of firsts in her career: She was the first in her family to graduate from college; she was the first female technical manager at an ExxonMobil refinery in California; the first female operations manager of the Exxon refinery in Singapore; the first female manager of the refinery in Baton Rouge; and the first female chair of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association.

“The odds were usually stacked against me from the beginning, just in terms of being able to go to college and studying in the math field,” Moncada says. “I think for me just being able to go into these uncharted territories, or waters, has been more about being able to prove to myself it can be done. It’s no longer a hurdle for the next person, or at least it’s an easier hurdle for the next person.”

Moncada is the daughter of Italian immigrants and was raised in a traditional household in Philadelphia, where the only talk of college centered around her brother. Meanwhile, she and her sister were told it would be in their best interests to think about making a family, and to get any weird ideas about college out of her heads.

Nevertheless, Moncada graduated from Drexel University, earning her bachelor’s of science degree in chemical engineering.

It was a struggle to follow the path that felt right for her, Moncada says, but with the success she’s earned in her career thus far, there’s a certain validation to every hard decision she’s made to get there.

But, there have been times of doubt. While the science is what drew Moncada to engineering from the start, she would soon be ushered into leadership roles that she struggled with at first.

“There was a lot of doubt in those first supervisor steps and whether I really wanted that or not,” she says.

But she persisted. And more opportunities came her way—until she reached a point where it felt like a door had been slammed in her face.

“I’d been very successful up until that point, just the fact that I was being promoted, as a woman I was getting these opportunities, the way I was riding on this cloud, and that was my first time having a door slammed in my face and not understanding why,” Moncada says.

She almost quit the company at that point, going so far as to draft a resignation letter. Other managers—male managers—talked her out of it, telling her to prove them wrong, which she ultimately did. Moncada points to that decision as a pivotal time in her career.

“I was being doubted for something that wasn’t even related to my skill. That was a big deal to me because I didn’t know how to fix that, I only knew how to demonstrate skill, and capability, I didn’t know how to work the other stuff that was so intangible,” she says.

Moncada calls being one of the 2020 Influential Women in Business a great honor, but one she hopes one day won’t include the word “women.” She has claimed a lot of firsts in the ExxonMobil world, but that’s a tremendously good thing, she says.

“The more (women) see that it’s possible … the easier it is to imagine it and move toward it,” Moncada says.

MILESTONES

1992: Graduates with a chemical engineering degree from Drexel University, becoming the first in her family to graduate college.

1992–2007: Hired by ExxonMobil and earns positions of increasing responsibility and leadership at facilities in Baton Rouge, Fairfax, Virginia, and Baytown, Texas.

2008: Becomes the first female technical and engineering manager at the company’s Torrance, California, refinery.

2010: Promotion to investor relations adviser at ExxonMobil Corporate Headquarters in Dallas., with responsibility for annual report and analyst/investor meeting at NYSE.

2012: Becomes first female named operations manager at ExxonMobil Singapore Refinery, the largest refinery in the company’s portfolio.

2018: Becomes plant manager at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge refinery, the first female refinery manager in the site’s then-109-year history; leading the facility to earn the AFPM Elite Silver Safety Award, LDEQ Environmental Leadership Program Award, and ExxonMobil Global Excellence Award, and sponsoring the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative, named one of the top three public-private workforce programs in the nation in 2019.

2019: Elected Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association chair, the first female to become chair in the organization’s 97-year history.

Q&A

Life-changing experience

After the birth of our twins, my husband and I realized we had to really understand our priorities, otherwise it is too easy for the urgent to become the most important thing. Being a mother taught me to be a better leader, in terms of adaptability, empathy, problem-solving, and being truly present with people.

Hardest lesson learned

As a woman in a historically male-led industry, I convinced myself in my early leadership years that I needed to mimic my male peers in order to be effective. I tried to play down the things in my nature that felt too “soft” or “motherly.” I didn’t realize that I was suppressing the unique traits that made me who I was, and it was keeping me from being the best leader I could be.

Worst advice

Being a math nerd wouldn’t get me anywhere.

