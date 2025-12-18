How did the Baton Rouge film industry fare in 2025, and what comes next?

For the Capital Region’s film industry, 2025 was a year of highs and lows.

Studio-backed productions were scarce, but independent filmmaking activity held steady, according to Katie Pryor, executive director of the Baton Rouge Film Commission.

“The short of it is, it was a slow year for studio projects and a decent year for independents,” Pryor tells Daily Report.

Pryor attributes the slowdown in large-scale productions to an increasingly competitive global market. Film and television productions continue to migrate outside the U.S., lured by lower costs and more flexible incentives. Baton Rouge isn’t immune to the trend.

“Every other major market is feeling it,” Pryor says. “L.A., New York, Georgia, New Jersey—they’re all feeling it.”

Still, 2025 wasn’t without its bright spots. While studio work lagged, Pryor says the Capital Region saw a “healthy showing” of independent projects.

That momentum was visible beyond production sets. The inaugural Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival drew far more attendees than expected, an outcome that, according to Pryor, underscores the strength of the local filmmaking community and its audience.

Looking ahead, Pryor is optimistic that 2026 will mark a turning point, particularly for larger productions. As Daily Report wrote in October, a “large feature film” is set to shoot in Baton Rouge early next year, though the details are for now being kept under wraps.

“That would be an incredible investment in our community and give an opportunity for a significant amount of Louisiana payroll in this industry,” Pryor says.

Pryor expects independent filmmaking to remain a stabilizing force as studio activity begins to recover. She says the two segments don’t necessarily compete with each other and can coexist—share talent, even—as production cycles shift.

Policy changes could also shape the year ahead. Pryor says recent adjustments to Louisiana’s film tax incentive program have been well received by studios and producers, helping the state better compete with other markets.

Longer term, Pryor is closely watching developments in Washington, where industry groups—including Film USA, which she co-founded—are pushing for a federal film incentive and a national production strategy. If those efforts bear fruit in 2026, Louisiana stands to benefit.

“If and when that happens, it’s going to be great for everyone, but especially for a state like Louisiana that already has tons of infrastructure,” Pryor says.