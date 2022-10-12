ExxonMobil partners with CF Industries in first Louisiana project for new ‘low carbon’ division

ExxonMobil has agreed to capture and permanently store up to 2 million metric tons of CO2 emissions annually from CF Industries’ manufacturing complex in Donaldsonville.

It’s the first Louisiana project for ExxonMobil’s new Low Carbon Solutions division and ExxonMobil’s first effort to help a third-party company decarbonize its operations, says

Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions.

Ammann declined to share details about the value of the investment or any new jobs associated with the project.

CF Industries has previously announced plans for a $200 million CO2 dehydration and compression unit at its Donaldsonville facility to enable captured CO2 to be transported and stored. ExxonMobil will transport the captured CO2 for permanent storage in Vermilion Parish, the companies say.

ExxonMobil also signed an agreement with EnLink Midstream to use EnLink’s transportation network to deliver the CO2. The 2 million metric tons of emissions captured annually will be equivalent to replacing approximately 700,000 gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles, the companies say.

The project announced today involves CF Industries’ existing operations in Donaldsonville and is unrelated to a possible $2 billion facility at the site, explains Chris Close, who directs the company’s corporate communications. Once sequestration begins, CF expects to produce 1.7 million tons of “blue” ammonia annually for uses including power generation and marine shipping, Close says.

Ammann acknowledged that carbon storage can be controversial and says the company will address any concerns with residents and regulators. ExxonMobil says it will spend $15 billion to lower carbon emissions over the next five years, and local company leaders want the Capital Region to attract as much of that investment as possible.

“We have a lot of other interested parties in Louisiana and across the Gulf Coast that are interested in this kind of solution,” Ammann says.

“Louisiana’s chemical industry is at the forefront of reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Louisiana Chemical Association President Greg Bowser says in a prepared statement. “For 50 years, carbon capture and storage has proven to be a safe way to prevent carbon emissions from ever reaching the atmosphere.”

“This unprecedented, large-scale, low-carbon partnership is a key milepost on Louisiana’s path toward a brighter future for our climate, our economy and our people,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a prepared statement. “The collaboration and innovation to bring carbon capture and storage technology forward at this scale reaffirms our state’s ability to grow our economy without sacrificing our long-term emission-reduction goals to net zero by 2050.”