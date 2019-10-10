Entrepreneur: Rodney Greenup

FOLLOW THE MONEY

A graduate of the UNO, Rodney Greenup is a mechanical engineer by education. He was working for the Army Corp of Engineers in New Orleans as a project manager when Hurricane Katrina hit. Though he comes from three generations of entrepreneurs, Greenup didn’t want to be his own boss, instead planning for a career of 9-to-5 work. After the storm however, he recognized the opportunity to leave federal government work and branch out on his own as a contractor. Over time, he moved away from engineering work, seeing the need for an industrial maintenance provider. In 2012, he founded Greenup Industries in response to the demand by the downstream petrochemical market along the Gulf Coast.

STEADY GROWTH

Initially, Greenup was a one-man band with one client. He estimates the company did $400,000 in business that first year, but by the second year revenue grew to $2 million and then $8 million by the third. “Slowly, I built relationships. I began hiring for help and clients responded with more work.” In 2013, Greenup Industries opened a Kenner office, and the following year expanded into the Mobile, Alabama, market.

DOWN THE PIPELINE

With offices established from Texas to Alabama, Greenup intends to continue bolstering the company’s Gulf Coast presence, with preliminary plans to expand next year into Florida. He’s also looking at options in the Mississippi Valley towards Missouri. Looking forward, Greenup figures there’s some $5 billion worth of business to pursue as the firm vies for maintenance contracts tied to planned flooding, levee and infrastructure projects, as well as numerous industrial projects slated for the Gulf Coast. He predicts the next five years to be ones of rapid growth, projecting revenue growth of five to ten times. “There’s a lot going on between Baton Rouge and New Orleans in the next five years that we’re competing for.”