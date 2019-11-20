Entrepreneur: Mary-Brennan Faucheux

By
-
Insider
Entrepreneur
Mary Brennan-Faucheux is the owner of MJ's Cafe, located on Government Street in Mid City. (Brian Baiamonte)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
Entrepreneur: Mary-Brennan Faucheux, owner of MJ's Cafe, first fell in love with the farm-to-table movement while backpacking through Europe.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR